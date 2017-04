/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Newly-appointed LTA CEO Carmine Piantedosi and FSC chief executive Graham Clark during the signing of the MOU at the Lautoka City Council chambers. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY

Update: 2:19PM NEW Land Transport Authority CEO Carmine Piantedosi signed an MOU with the Fiji Cane Lorry Association for the 2017 harvest and crush season.

Also present at the event is Fiji Sugar Corporation CEO Graham Clark, Sugar Cane Growers Council CEO Sundresh Chetty and FCLA president Jitendra Singh.

The MOU will cover concessions to lorry operators and the waiver of minor infringements during the season.