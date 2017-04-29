Inflation up; reserves provide 5.3 months cover

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Alcoholic beverage are among commodities that drove inflation. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 1:14PM FIJI'S inflation rate increased to 5.6 per cent last month from 5.5 per cent in February.

This was driven by higher prices in alcoholic beverages, tobacco and narcotics, furnishings, household, equipment and routine household maintenance; food and non-alcoholic beverages; restaurants and hotels; and clothing and footwear categories.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji stated those factors more than offset the price declines in the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels; miscellaneous goods and services and communication categories compared to March 2016.

The temporary effects of the price hikes post-Tropical Cyclone Winston, the central bank stated were expected to taper off around April and the inflation rate was expected to decline and stabilise around 3.0 per cent by year-end.

The RBF also reported that foreign reserves rose marginally to $1977.5million in March from $1973.8m in February, sufficient to cover 5.3 months of retained imports of goods and non-factor services.

It noted that on April 26, foreign reserves reached a new record of $2060.2 million, equivalent to 5.5 months of retained imports, surpassing the previous high of $2042.2m in 2015.