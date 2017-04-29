Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

New site identified for Tubou jetty

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 1:01PM THE Government has identified a new location to accommodate the new Tubou jetty in Lakeba, Lau.

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Praveen Kumar said now the investigation process was underway.

He said the scope of works included mapping of sea floor topography, a wave study, geo-technical and topography survey.

Mr Kumar released those information in response to questions posed in Parliament this week on the progress of relocation work on the jetty at Tubou Village.

He added the management of the Fiji Roads Authority's jetties and bridges required an integrated approach across Fiji.

He said this was implemented through existing FRA construction contracts for the Eastern Division.

"The FRA has had challenges in attracting contractors and so the jetties have been packaged into larger contracts based on similar locations to make the contracts more attractive to potential contractors."

For the jetty in Tubou, Lakeba, there are two phases in the maintenance and relocation of the infrastructure.

The first phase will include the repair of sections of the existing jetty that was badly damaged during the TC Cyclone Winston as part of FRA's maintenance program.

Regarding the decision to relocate the jetty, this he said formed part of phase two, which was the investigation process that was underway.








