Tourism remains robust: RBF

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 12:48PM FIJI'S tourism industry has reportedly remained robust as visitor arrivals increased by 3.3 per cent on annual basis.

And this, the Reserve Bank of Fiji attributed to the higher visitors from the United States of America, New Zealand and Pacific islands.

The central bank revealed this in its economic review for the month ending April as it noted the mixed domestic sectoral performances in the first quarter of this year.

It also noted that electricity production by the FEA and supply by independent power producers (IPPs) to the national grid both increased by 7 per cent and 4.9 per cent, respectively.

"Gold mining continues to face setbacks related to mine maintenance as production declined by 45.8 per cent," the RBF stated.

Woodchip and mahogany production, it reported had fallen attributed to the lower demand for woodchips, and harvesting and licensing-related issues in the industry.








