Suva netball holds knock-out competition

PRAVIN NARAIN
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 12:40PM THE 2017 Suva Netball Association will officially begin their season from May 6.

The association is having its knock-out competition today at Vodafone Arena, which started from 8am.

Games director Gabrielli Qoro said they were looking forward to a successful competition.

"This year, we are fielding five different categories, which includes open women, master grade, princess grade, men's grade and mixed grades in our New World Suva Knock-out today," Qoro said.

The organisers had expected 40 to 50 teams.








