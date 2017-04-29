Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Demand and politics up April oil price

TIMOCI VULA
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 12:36PM STRONG demand for oil and the political uncertainty after the US missile strikes in Syria has been attributed to the increase in oil prices this month.

But rising US shale output and crude stocks led to a decline of Brent crude oil prices.

Otherwise, Fiji's central bank noted mixed movements last month in global commodity prices.

In its economic review for the April-month end released yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Fiji noted the upward trend in gold prices on uncertainty over the United State of America's tax and investment plans, and the European elections, which fueled demand for bullion as a safe haven.

The RBF also noted world market sugar prices and the Food Agricultural Association (FAO) food price index fell on anticipation of a glut in sugar markets due to the commencement of harvests in Brazil.  








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)