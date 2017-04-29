Demand and politics up April oil price

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:36PM STRONG demand for oil and the political uncertainty after the US missile strikes in Syria has been attributed to the increase in oil prices this month.

But rising US shale output and crude stocks led to a decline of Brent crude oil prices.

Otherwise, Fiji's central bank noted mixed movements last month in global commodity prices.

In its economic review for the April-month end released yesterday, the Reserve Bank of Fiji noted the upward trend in gold prices on uncertainty over the United State of America's tax and investment plans, and the European elections, which fueled demand for bullion as a safe haven.

The RBF also noted world market sugar prices and the Food Agricultural Association (FAO) food price index fell on anticipation of a glut in sugar markets due to the commencement of harvests in Brazil.