Update: 12:18PM SUVA football team has started its preparation for the 2017 Vodafone Fiji FACT that will be held next month.

Suva president Ritesh Pratap said their players were not leaving any stone unturned in the training.

The side will play host Rewa, Rakiraki and Lautoka in their pool matches.

The tournament will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori from May 12-14.