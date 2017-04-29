Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Free medical clinics staged for the West

FELIX CHAUDHARY
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 12:06PM A 92-MEMBER team of medical professionals from New Zealand will be conducting free clinics and treatment in the Western Division from Sunday April 30 to Friday May 5.

The clinics are an initiative of the Sathya Sai International Organization - Fiji.

National president Dr Rajat Gyaneshwar has urged people to take advantage of the free medical services.

The team will be at Nawai Public and Secondary Schools, Nadi, today.

They will move to:

- Mulomulo Muslim Primary School in Nadi on Monday May 1; 

- Naria Primary School, Rakiraki, on Tuesday May 2;

- Nadelei Catholic School, Vatukoula, May 3; 

- Khalsa Primary and College, Ba, Thursday May 4;and at 

- Lovu Sangam College on Friday May 5.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)