Free medical clinics staged for the West

Update: 12:06PM A 92-MEMBER team of medical professionals from New Zealand will be conducting free clinics and treatment in the Western Division from Sunday April 30 to Friday May 5.

The clinics are an initiative of the Sathya Sai International Organization - Fiji.

National president Dr Rajat Gyaneshwar has urged people to take advantage of the free medical services.

The team will be at Nawai Public and Secondary Schools, Nadi, today.

They will move to:



- Mulomulo Muslim Primary School in Nadi on Monday May 1;

- Naria Primary School, Rakiraki, on Tuesday May 2;



- Nadelei Catholic School, Vatukoula, May 3;

- Khalsa Primary and College, Ba, Thursday May 4;and at

- Lovu Sangam College on Friday May 5.