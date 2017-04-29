Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

Funding hinders Fiji scouts international representation

MERE NALEBA
Saturday, April 29, 2017

Update: 12:02PM THE Fiji Scouts Association is now working towards attending all international scouts forums in order to keep up to date with international standards.

The association's annual general meeting was held today at the State House in Suva, hosted by his the President, Jioji Konrote, who was confirmed as Chief Scout last year.

In delivering his report, the Chief Commissioner, Jone Naisau, said the association in recent years had made every effort to attend international events.

And last year, he said the association was represented in forums in Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

"Attempts are being made to be represented at all international scouting forums but lack of funds has always been the obstacle," Mr Naisau said.

"Attendance is usually through sponsorship or paid for by the participant himself or herself. 

"We continue to receive assistance from regional NSOs and from the Asia Pacific Regional Office in Manilla."








