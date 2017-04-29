Museum happy with response

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Korean cultural teacher talks to participants during the Korean cultural program at the Fiji Museum. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Fiji Museum has welcomed the initiative and support shown by both parents and students at the Korean culture and language program held this week.

The three-day event "Introduction to Korean Culture and Language" was collaborated between the Korean Embassy in Fiji and the Fiji Museum in Suva.

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani said the support from public was overwhelming.

"We here at the Fiji Museum are working to foster relations between different cultures. The response we got over the three days was overwhelming," he said.

"It was a very educational event for the students to come over and learn a new culture and language. We are planning to organise similar events with other embassies in the country to promote our culture and their culture as well.

"We should move away from being consumed with modern technological advancements and start making an effort to learn about who we are.

"This entails knowing your dialect, your mother tongue and its associated tradition, behaviour and other cultural undertaking."

About 200 students took part in the three day event.