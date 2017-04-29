Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Museum happy with response

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, April 29, 2017

THE Fiji Museum has welcomed the initiative and support shown by both parents and students at the Korean culture and language program held this week.

The three-day event "Introduction to Korean Culture and Language" was collaborated between the Korean Embassy in Fiji and the Fiji Museum in Suva.

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani said the support from public was overwhelming.

"We here at the Fiji Museum are working to foster relations between different cultures. The response we got over the three days was overwhelming," he said.

"It was a very educational event for the students to come over and learn a new culture and language. We are planning to organise similar events with other embassies in the country to promote our culture and their culture as well.

"We should move away from being consumed with modern technological advancements and start making an effort to learn about who we are.

"This entails knowing your dialect, your mother tongue and its associated tradition, behaviour and other cultural undertaking."

About 200 students took part in the three day event.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)