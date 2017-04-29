Health support

/ Front page / News

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has been focusing on improving the primary healthcare system in the country.

WHO representative to the South Pacific Dr Corinne Capuano said they had been working with the Health Ministry in the country on communicable diseases, health strengthening, surveillance and response to disaster preparedness.

"In response to Fiji, we provide technical assistance in strengthening these areas. The health system needs to be strengthened particularly the primary healthcare. This is an ongoing work and we need to be prepared," Dr Capuano said.

"If we have a good primary healthcare system, then you will able to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).

"There is good progress made and we are working to improve these."

Dr Capuano highlighted that Pacific was complex place and sometimes it was a challenge dealing with diseases and disasters in the region.

"Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is a big issue in the Pacific and with mental health needs to be looked into and developed in the region."