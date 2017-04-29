Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Loud music in vehicles

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, April 29, 2017

THE Land Transport Authority (LTA) says loud music in public service vehicles remains a major concern.

While responding to questions sent by this newspaper regarding the issue, a statement issued by LTA stated they were closely working with the police, municipal councils and relevant stakeholders in reducing loud music in public service vehicles through stringent enforcement strategies.

"If law enforcement has been called to attend to a complaint regarding the public service vehicles playing loud music, the driver of the vehicle is issued with a traffic infringement notice for causing undue noise under Regulation 46 and 87 of Land Transport (Traffic) Regulations 2000," the statement read.

"Loud music is not only a nuisance to the occupants of the vehicle but it also distracts the driver. The driver can also be issued with a traffic infringement notice for inconsiderate driving under Section 99 (2) and 114 of Land Transport Act."

Meanwhile, buses carrying excess passengers are also a major issue for the LTA.

According to LTA, they had been issuing TINs under Regulation 39 (1) and 87 of Land Transport (Traffic) Regulations 2000 for carrying excess passengers.

"Bus drivers are also found not in appropriate attire, smoking while loading passengers and carrying passengers sitting on engine compartment," the statement highlighted.








