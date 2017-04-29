Authority faces contractor difficulties

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) has been facing difficulties in attracting contractors, says Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Parveen Kumar.

Mr Kumar said this was why they had to package the jetties into larger contracts based in similar locations to make the contract attractive to potential contractors.

He revealed this in response to a question by Opposition in Parliament on Thursday.

"The management of FRA jetties and bridges require an integrated approach across Fiji. This is implemented through existing FRA construction contracts for each division," he said. "FRA has had challenges in attracting contractors."

Mr Kumar also assured the House that works on the relocation of the Tubou Jetty in Lakeba was in its first phase.

"There are two phases in the maintenance and relocation of the Tubou Jetty in Lakeba. The first phase will include repair of sections of the existing jetty that was badly damaged during TC Winston.

"With regards to the decision to relocate the jetty, it will depend on phase two." Mr Kumar said a new site had been identified but investigations were underway by the authority.