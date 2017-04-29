Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Climate aid 'vital'

Nasik Swami
Saturday, April 29, 2017

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and minister responsible for climate change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is vital and important for the country to have access to climate finance.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum told Parliament on Thursday that for a vulnerable country such as Fiji, climate finance equated to development finance.

"The reality is that any matter to do with adaptation, and in particular for countries like Fiji with very low carbon footprint, actually is a development issue," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said climate events could be ongoing.

"It can affect the season in which you now plant new seeds for agriculture purposes.

"Of course it also means single climatic events as we saw last year during Cyclone Winston. All these climatic events are becoming more erratic and more severe.

"All of these combined means that we as a country that are vulnerable to climate change, we need to be able to cater for this, we need to be able to adapt to this."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said adaptation required money.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)