Climate aid 'vital'

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General and minister responsible for climate change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum. Picture: RAMA

ATTORNEY-GENERAL and minister responsible for climate change Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says it is vital and important for the country to have access to climate finance.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum told Parliament on Thursday that for a vulnerable country such as Fiji, climate finance equated to development finance.

"The reality is that any matter to do with adaptation, and in particular for countries like Fiji with very low carbon footprint, actually is a development issue," he said.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said climate events could be ongoing.

"It can affect the season in which you now plant new seeds for agriculture purposes.

"Of course it also means single climatic events as we saw last year during Cyclone Winston. All these climatic events are becoming more erratic and more severe.

"All of these combined means that we as a country that are vulnerable to climate change, we need to be able to cater for this, we need to be able to adapt to this."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said adaptation required money.