Devise school grant formula, says MP

+ Enlarge this image Opposition spokesperson for education Mikaele Leawere. Picture: RAMA

A FORMULA index needs to be developed to determine the school grant allocation for remote schools, says Opposition spokesperson for education Mikaele Leawere.

Mr Leawere said the Government must look into the needs of schools when allocating grants.

"Some schools are big and some are small in terms of the numbers but these numbers determine the amount of grant that goes into schools.

"Meaning, if the schools are to operate properly, they should be given the right grant despite their student population, there should be an index in terms of the formula to be used to award grants to these schools," he said.

Mr Leawere said the issue of shortage of teachers in the science field could also be addressed.

"They should make sure teachers are trained in that area and they must provide necessary equipment to school labs and must also pay the teachers well."

Government has provided $200 million towards the free tuition grant.