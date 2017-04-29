Author enjoys book success

/ Front page / News

THE growing demand for the book AMMA, a frail wooden door, has resulted in a reprint and edited version which is expected to hit the markets soon.

Written by Fijian author Amitesh Deo and released in 2011, the book is being reprinted with new features and edited version.

This has been done by the University of the South Pacific's book centre because of its popularity and market demand.

The centre's officer, Vinesh Maharaj, said the book had been revised with corrections and a new book cover.

"This is the second edition which we are re-printing. In fact we had printed 100 copies earlier in 2012 and 2013 respectively," he said. "The USP press is always supporting the course for education and encourages quality local writing. The books have been revised with corrections and a change in cover. For any book, there is a life cycle."

Mr Maharaj said they had sold many copies of the first edition since its publication.

"We anticipate similar interested readers for the second edition," he said.

"There is no doubt that this book can be used as a tool to deal with the related abuses in our society.

"It can also be used to create an awareness of the suffering and how to deal with it."

Even in this modern era, Mr Maharaj said that majority of the readers preferred hard-copies.

"The demand for printed materials still exists due to many factors," he said.

"Amitesh is a very good writer and we will do all possible to publish his second book as well.

"We do have overseas distributors and will test the markets abroad," he said.

Mr Deo has also indicated that a second book was being written and aimed at challenging people to rise above their situations because there was always sunshine after the rain.