WFP: It takes time to recover

+ Enlarge this image Sandra Hart, left, with Joseph Nyemah during a break at the Pacific Food Security Cluster Forum at Radisson Blu Resort Fiji, Denarau, Nadi, earlier this week. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

RECOVERY from a natural disaster takes time, says World Food Programme (WFP) regional cluster co-ordinator Sandra Uwantege Hart.

She said it was easy to underestimate how long it took to recover from a significant event such as Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Ms Hart is a food security expert who made a presentation at the inaugural Regional Pacific Food Security Forum in Nadi this week. She said Fiji's food sources would take time to recover, similar to any country that had been affected by a natural disaster.

"When a country undergoes an event that is so devastating, it takes time for crops to recover and for people to rebuild their homes," she said.

"It will take time for everything to return to normal in the natural environment and in the social environment in the wake of that disaster."

Ms Hart said Fiji, however, had been doing well in its recovery and rehabilitation.

"I think Fiji actually is a leader and an example in the region," she said.

"Fiji is on the right track and in many ways is on the fast track to recovery.

"The country has a Government that stepped up very quickly and assumed leadership of emergency delivery of items and of response.

"It also showed that you can have external support without forsaking that government leadership."

The forum held at the Radisson Blu Resort on Denarau gathered agriculture clusters from six countries in the Pacific and food security experts and stakeholders.