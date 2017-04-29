Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

WFP: It takes time to recover

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, April 29, 2017

RECOVERY from a natural disaster takes time, says World Food Programme (WFP) regional cluster co-ordinator Sandra Uwantege Hart.

She said it was easy to underestimate how long it took to recover from a significant event such as Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Ms Hart is a food security expert who made a presentation at the inaugural Regional Pacific Food Security Forum in Nadi this week. She said Fiji's food sources would take time to recover, similar to any country that had been affected by a natural disaster.

"When a country undergoes an event that is so devastating, it takes time for crops to recover and for people to rebuild their homes," she said.

"It will take time for everything to return to normal in the natural environment and in the social environment in the wake of that disaster."

Ms Hart said Fiji, however, had been doing well in its recovery and rehabilitation.

"I think Fiji actually is a leader and an example in the region," she said.

"Fiji is on the right track and in many ways is on the fast track to recovery.

"The country has a Government that stepped up very quickly and assumed leadership of emergency delivery of items and of response.

"It also showed that you can have external support without forsaking that government leadership."

The forum held at the Radisson Blu Resort on Denarau gathered agriculture clusters from six countries in the Pacific and food security experts and stakeholders.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)