World bodies to help Pacific countries

THE United Nations World Food Programme and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will offer food security technical advice for Pacific Island countries.

The two world bodies were part of the inaugural Pacific Regional Food Security Forum in Nadi where six countries from the region were present to learn about the two organisations and how best they could work with the NGOs in co-ordinating food supply after a natural disaster.

World Food Programme (WFP) regional cluster co-ordinator Sandra Uwantege Hart said the two organisations had the technical expertise to help regional countries in the area of food security after a natural disaster.

"Sometimes in most cases, the strength of the disaster overwhelms the resource capacity of a country to respond and in that sense we see WFP and FAO as the co-leads of this cluster as well as the regional cluster itself as a provider of last resorts," she said.

"If a country's capacity is overwhelmed, we can come in to help co-ordinate.

"If capacities to deliver assistance are overwhelmed to deliver assistance, WFP can come in to support that but the key is that we need to be working before a natural disaster happens."

Pacific Food Security Cluster co-ordinator Phillippe Martins said the forum was important for each participant.

"This is the first time that we have gathered together officials from the six countries and they are Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and PNG all together," he said.

"We have officials from cluster co-ordinators, National Disaster Management officials and they are being hosted by Fiji's Agriculture ministry."

The Regional Pacific Food Cluster Forum started on Wednesday.