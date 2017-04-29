Journo finds inner artist

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sera Whippy with her daughter Athena and her artwork at her Vatukoula home. Picture SUPPLIED

IF anyone says you can't make a living out of your passion, take a minute to look at how a young woman dropped out of the rat race, went back to her roots and rediscovered her creative side.

Not too long ago, Sera Whippy was a career woman, working the nine to five.

All that changed when she had her daughter Athena.

It was a life-changing moment in more ways than one.

"I worked at The Fiji Times from 2008 until 2012 as a reporter and then joined the Oceania Customs Organisation in an administrative role, but after three years, I realised it just wasn't the life for me," the 30-year-old shared.

"I gave birth to my daughter and headed back home to Vatukoula.

"I got job offers, but chose bringing up Athena over my career.

"To be honest, it wasn't easy financially, but if I was given the chance to live my life again, I would not do anything different.

"Every moment spent with Athena and watching her develop and grow has been so rewarding.

"And I take my hat off to my parents, Roland and Connie, because they stood by me, even though I opted out of work to take care of baby."

It was while living in Vatukoula that Sera began painting again — a passion she had last indulged in high school.

"It began in school, but I didn't get serious about art until I went to the University of the South Pacific.

"I was living at Bethany Hostel at the time and whenever I needed cash, I painted and sold my pieces.

"I guess it dawned on me then that I was gifted with a talent that could help me make a living."

Over the past few months, Sera's acrylic on canvas depictions of local flora and fauna have caught the eyes of art lovers and also generated interest among serious art buyers.

"I've received a lot of support from family and friends and also from social media platforms such as Facebook.

"Because of my isolation in Vatukoula, Facebook has been my only form of marketing and the response is growing.

"I received invitations to showcase my work at the Waisiliva Gallery on Leleuvia Island Resort and also at the Sofitel Fiji Resort in Nadi."

Anyone interested in Sera's art can contact her via her Facebook page.