Security wage rate

CONCERNS have been raised by the Fiji Islands Security Employers Association (FISEA) on comments made in Parliament by SODELPA parliamentarian Viliame Gavoka to increase the minimum wage rate to $4 an hour.

Mr Gavoka questioned the Employment Minister Jone Usamate as to why the Government could not increase the minimum wage rate as intended by his party if in Government next year.

FISEA president Vilikesa Raqio said Mr Gavoka's suggestions were unrealistic because it could not possibly apply to security companies.

Mr Raqio said from the security industry's perspective, the clients would have to pay the company and then from there, employees were given their wages.

"Right now, our clients pay us about $3.70 to $3.80 an hour and from there we then calculate to pay our security guards about $2.50 an hour," he said.

"I'm talking about third party, the clients paying us and then we pay our members.

"This may work for government workers, but for the security industry it cannot apply to us and such a suggestion would be difficult to implement."

Mr Raqio said the Opposition party should do their survey and take everyone into consideration before making such statements in Parliament.