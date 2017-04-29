Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Security wage rate

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, April 29, 2017

CONCERNS have been raised by the Fiji Islands Security Employers Association (FISEA) on comments made in Parliament by SODELPA parliamentarian Viliame Gavoka to increase the minimum wage rate to $4 an hour.

Mr Gavoka questioned the Employment Minister Jone Usamate as to why the Government could not increase the minimum wage rate as intended by his party if in Government next year.

FISEA president Vilikesa Raqio said Mr Gavoka's suggestions were unrealistic because it could not possibly apply to security companies.

Mr Raqio said from the security industry's perspective, the clients would have to pay the company and then from there, employees were given their wages.

"Right now, our clients pay us about $3.70 to $3.80 an hour and from there we then calculate to pay our security guards about $2.50 an hour," he said.

"I'm talking about third party, the clients paying us and then we pay our members.

"This may work for government workers, but for the security industry it cannot apply to us and such a suggestion would be difficult to implement."

Mr Raqio said the Opposition party should do their survey and take everyone into consideration before making such statements in Parliament.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)