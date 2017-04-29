Ministry yet to implement guideline

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Teachers Union members attend the 87th annual general meeting and conference in Ba. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Fiji Teachers Union says it has not seen the implementation of the reviewed Open Merit Based Recruitment and Selection (OMRS) guideline by the Ministry of Education.

FTU national president Muniappa Goundar said there was a huge outcry from teachers when the old OMRS was implemented by the ministry.

"The Ministry of Education used the OMRS guideline to process posts in late 2016," he said.

"There was a huge outcry from teachers regarding the job test questions and the interview process.

"Subsequently, the union met the permanent secretary of education and the director of OMRS and discussed the concerns of the members. It was agreed that the process would be reviewed to accommodate the education sector.

"I am pleased to inform members that the process has been reviewed and at least a bit better tailored for the teaching fraternity.

"Its implementation is yet to be seen."

Mr Goundar said if there was consultation and dialogue, the union would have tendered correct and candid advice and many deserving candidates would not have been deprived of a timely promotion.

His address was sent to Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy, who said he would not comment on the union's views.

The implementation of the OMRS was announced in August, 2016 by the Minister for Civil Service, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

He had said the guideline applied to all Government ministries and departments.