Workplace complaints

Kalesi Mele
Saturday, April 29, 2017

PARTICIPANTS at an Occupational Health and Safety workshop in Lautoka were reminded to act swiftly when responding to workplace complaints or issues.

Ministry for Labour, Industrial Relations and Employment principal technical officer OHS Nawal Kishore said employers had a responsibility to look after the welfare of workers and ensure they returned home unharmed.

"It is standard that employers or the necessary unit respond to workplace complaints within 48 hours unless the issue is complex and it could take a longer period of time, but it is highly advised that these be attended to in a timely manner," he said.

Mr Kishore said most complaints the ministry received were on health and safety concerns with regards to accidents.

"We streamline information to our district officers who are also OHS inspectors and they look into issues and assess them."








