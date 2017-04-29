Officers complain

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Miss World Supermodel wild card entry winner Zaira Begg on the catwalk during the crowning at the Pearl Resort at Pacific Harbour earlier this year. Picture: RAMA

CONCERNS have been raised by women police officers who claim they have been directed to give money to help a fellow colleague travel to China next month.

Policewoman Zaira Begg, also a beauty queen, was named a wildcard entry after the finals of the World Supermodel Pacific Pageant held in January and represents Fiji at the pageant in Macau, China, from May 21­— 28.

Disgruntled women officers said they were directed to give $50 each to support Ms Begg, who just last year graduated from the Fiji Police Force Academy. The officers, who wish to remain anonymous, questioned the need to support a course that was not directly related to the work they do at the police force.

One of the women officers said all community posts under the police station she was based at had so far collected $1500.

However, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the women officers were not being coerced to give money.

"The issue was raised of the achievements made by a fellow women officer, but there was never any directive that officers had to give money," she said.

"It was stated that if anyone was willing to help her campaign as a kind gesture then they were free to do so."

Ms Begg will compete with 50 other finalists from around the globe.