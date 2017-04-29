Great response, says Prof Munibhargav

/ Front page / News

SAHYADRI Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji says it is receiving numerous inquiries daily on open heart and joint replacement surgeries that its teams will perform in the country next month.

Apart from that, many people were also asking about free screenings, said SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav.

The company conducted free screenings in the country in recent months prior to surgeries but nothing is scheduled this time around.

Open heart surgeries will be at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) in Suva for two weeks from May 15 and hip/knee replacements at the Lautoka Hospital for a week from the same date.

The surgeries will be performed by specialists brought from India by SSPHL, which has a joint venture agreement with the Health and Medical Services Ministry to provide super speciality treatment at a cost levied by the ministry.

"So far, there is a great response and many people are approaching us to avail the services we provide," said Prof Munibhargav.

"There are continuous inquiries and interest shown by people for open heart and orthopedic surgeries.

"People are also asking constantly when free screenings and medical awareness cultural program, which is sponsored by the Indian Government with support of the Fijian Government, will be held."

Prof Munibhargav said SSPHL was working closely with the ministry for the benefit of Fijian patients, saying several people had benefited from the free screenings the company conducted in Fiji earlier.

The SSPHL team can be contacted via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com for further inquiries.