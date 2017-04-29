Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Great response, says Prof Munibhargav

Avinesh Gopal
Saturday, April 29, 2017

SAHYADRI Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji says it is receiving numerous inquiries daily on open heart and joint replacement surgeries that its teams will perform in the country next month.

Apart from that, many people were also asking about free screenings, said SSPHL Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav.

The company conducted free screenings in the country in recent months prior to surgeries but nothing is scheduled this time around.

Open heart surgeries will be at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWMH) in Suva for two weeks from May 15 and hip/knee replacements at the Lautoka Hospital for a week from the same date.

The surgeries will be performed by specialists brought from India by SSPHL, which has a joint venture agreement with the Health and Medical Services Ministry to provide super speciality treatment at a cost levied by the ministry.

"So far, there is a great response and many people are approaching us to avail the services we provide," said Prof Munibhargav.

"There are continuous inquiries and interest shown by people for open heart and orthopedic surgeries.

"People are also asking constantly when free screenings and medical awareness cultural program, which is sponsored by the Indian Government with support of the Fijian Government, will be held."

Prof Munibhargav said SSPHL was working closely with the ministry for the benefit of Fijian patients, saying several people had benefited from the free screenings the company conducted in Fiji earlier.

The SSPHL team can be contacted via email — pacifichealth2000@gmail.com for further inquiries.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)