Annual meet for the faithful

+ Enlarge this image Clockwise sitting left: Samuela Tukana, Yalena Malumu, Litia Tataka and Matelita Naituku during the Kinoya Methodist Church annual general meeting. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

THE Kinoya Methodist Church held its annual general meeting this week in preparation for the 2017 annual Methodist conference later this year.

Church assistant chief steward Navitalai Ratukalou said the event was imperative as group representatives from the three circuits under the district discussed new policies to be implemented by the church.

Mr Ratukalou said church members discussed policies and suggestions to be made during the annual conference.

On a similar note, the 27th Annual Christian Mission Fellowship conference educated members on the many developments and objectives achieved through missionary work around the world.

World Harvest Broadcasting Network manager Fauoro Titifanua said the event highlighted the new groups of people and an extension of areas reached by missionaries spreading the Word of God to more than 100 countries around the world.