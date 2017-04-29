Assault allegation

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mosese Cakau at The Fiji Times office in Lautoka yesterday after revealing his alleged assault at the hands of police officers. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

THE police are investigating a complaint that some police officers allegedly assaulted a group of men at the Lautoka Police Station on Thursday night.

The three men claimed they were picked up by a police patrol team while walking home from the city.

At the station, they claim they were punched, kicked and beaten with an iron rod.

When a team from The Fiji Times team met the group yesterday, one of the men had visible injuries to his head and face.

Mosese Cakau said he was kicked in the head by one of the police officers.

"First, they didn't tell us why they were taking us in," he said.

"All they told us was to get in the car."

The group was picked up along Vitogo Pde where they were with friends.

"I thought it was a random police check and we followed what they told us every step of the way."

Mr Cakau, 37, said at the station they were handcuffed and interrogated.

"They kept asking us what we were doing and why we were standing along that road. I told them I was on my way home to Waiyavi," he said.

He claimed the police officers then started slapping their faces.

When he asked them to stop, he said the slaps turned to punches.

"My hands were handcuffed behind my back and they tried to twist my arms," Mr Cakau said.

"They pulled down our pants and they hit us with iron rods. I was weak from the beating and I fell to the ground, and that's when one of the officers kicked me on the head."

Mr Cakau claimed the officers tried to bribe them.

"After they beat us up then they tried to give us money. I told them I didn't want their money. I thought they would charge us, but after the assault they released us. We were really confused about their behaviour and how they treated us."

Mr Cakau and the two other men, who did not wish to be named fearing victimisation, called on Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho to investigate the case.

"Only a few days ago he was talking about police brutality and that he would not tolerate such behaviour. We are asking that he be a man of his words and investigate these officers."

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed a report was lodged.

"We can confirm the report and that an investigation is underway," she said.

"A thorough investigation will be conducted, as is the assurance given by the Commissioner in all cases against police officers, so that we can establish the circumstances surrounding the incident."