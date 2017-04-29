Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Police call for caution on info

Tevita Vuibau
Saturday, April 29, 2017

WHILE police have asked villagers of Dawasamu in Tailevu to refrain from giving further information to the media on chests found off the coast, they have confirmed that operations are still continuing.

Chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said police could not comment in depth on the issue, saying there was still a lot of speculation on the contents of the chest with little certainty on what they contained.

When a team from The Fiji Times visited the area yesterday, villagers of Silana, Nataleira and Nasinu said they had been requested by police not to give out information on the chests to the media.

Osea Waqawai, the head of the yavusa Nasinu said police visited them yesterday morning and asked them to refrain from giving information on the chests.

Silana Village turaga ni koro (headman) Meli Rabele, 39, who had earlier given details on the chests, said the police requested the same of him because investigations were still continuing.

Dawasamu Village headman Asaeli Donu, 41, said police visited him yesterday morning with a similar request.

The chests, which are off the Moon Reef in Dawasamu, have been the subject of much speculation with accounts differing on the number of chests found.

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani yesterday said they had not been informed of the findings.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)