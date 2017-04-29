Police call for caution on info

/ Front page / News

WHILE police have asked villagers of Dawasamu in Tailevu to refrain from giving further information to the media on chests found off the coast, they have confirmed that operations are still continuing.

Chief of intelligence and investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said police could not comment in depth on the issue, saying there was still a lot of speculation on the contents of the chest with little certainty on what they contained.

When a team from The Fiji Times visited the area yesterday, villagers of Silana, Nataleira and Nasinu said they had been requested by police not to give out information on the chests to the media.

Osea Waqawai, the head of the yavusa Nasinu said police visited them yesterday morning and asked them to refrain from giving information on the chests.

Silana Village turaga ni koro (headman) Meli Rabele, 39, who had earlier given details on the chests, said the police requested the same of him because investigations were still continuing.

Dawasamu Village headman Asaeli Donu, 41, said police visited him yesterday morning with a similar request.

The chests, which are off the Moon Reef in Dawasamu, have been the subject of much speculation with accounts differing on the number of chests found.

Fiji Museum director Sipiriano Nemani yesterday said they had not been informed of the findings.