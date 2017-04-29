Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

15 years for aggravated robbery

Litia Cava
Saturday, April 29, 2017

A MAN was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in absentia by the High Court in Suva yesterday for two counts of aggravated robbery.

Deshwar Dutt, 38, escaped from the custody of a police officer on Thursday while awaiting judgment by Justice Salesi Temo.

The court heard that Dutt with others on July 20, 2014, robbed two families in Nausori of cash and items amounting to $165,863.

While delivering his sentence, Justice Temo said aggravated robbery was a serious offence and it carried a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

Justice Temo said because Dutt absconded from court, the imprisonment would commence on the date he was arrested.

He said Dutt had a history of not showing up to court when his cases were called.

"Your role as a getaway driver was just as bad as the ones who attacked the complainants in this case," Justice Temo said.

Dutt will serve 14 years before he is eligible for parole.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)