15 years for aggravated robbery

A MAN was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in absentia by the High Court in Suva yesterday for two counts of aggravated robbery.

Deshwar Dutt, 38, escaped from the custody of a police officer on Thursday while awaiting judgment by Justice Salesi Temo.

The court heard that Dutt with others on July 20, 2014, robbed two families in Nausori of cash and items amounting to $165,863.

While delivering his sentence, Justice Temo said aggravated robbery was a serious offence and it carried a maximum penalty of 20 years imprisonment.

Justice Temo said because Dutt absconded from court, the imprisonment would commence on the date he was arrested.

He said Dutt had a history of not showing up to court when his cases were called.

"Your role as a getaway driver was just as bad as the ones who attacked the complainants in this case," Justice Temo said.

Dutt will serve 14 years before he is eligible for parole.