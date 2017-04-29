Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

Remain vigilant, says weatherman

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, April 29, 2017

ALTHOUGH the tropical cyclone season officially ends tomorrow, the Fiji Meteorological Service says people should remain vigilant because natural disasters can happen at any time of the year.

FMS director Ravind Kumar said rapid fluctuations in weather should be anticipated as the country moved from the wet to dry season.

"A high variability in rainfall from one month to another could be expected," he said.

"Severe weather have formed outside of the wet season in the past, thus we must pay close attention to all weather forecast, warnings and advisories whenever they are issued."

Mr Kumar said the FMS had monitored 20 tropical disturbances this season (November to April), eight of which intensified into tropical depressions and two developed into tropical cyclones.

"Even though there was no direct impact of tropical cyclones this season, indirect effects from significant depressions brought flooding rain in December 2016 and February and March in 2017.

"Tropical depressions 04F, 09F, 11F and 14F were the notable ones while TD04F was the most significant one which caused widespread flooding, caused landslides in several parts of Fiji and brought strong winds over the country.

"As the tropical cyclone outlook just provides guidance of what could be expected, actual weather lies in the hands of 'mother nature'. In this regard, it is advisable to be prepared at all times and take heed of weather alerts, warnings and advisories. Let us therefore, prepare for upcoming dry season."








