Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FPRA guitar nominations

Vishaal Kumar
Saturday, April 29, 2017

TEN nominations have been received by the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) for the

"Tom Mawi Guitar Award" category for its upcoming awards night next month.

This was revealed by FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro who said the response they received for the category was above expectations.

"We are grateful to our sponsors Tabs Investment for their support and idea behind this new category," she said.

She said the nomination was open to everyone outside the FPRA members as it encouraged people to nominate themselves or someone else who played guitars. "The category is open. People living or who have passed away are also entitled to be nominated as long as the nominations are accompanied by

the individuals work. This

can include songs or videos of their work," she said.

Vulakoro said special judges were selected by FPRA to judge the category.

"The judges are Tom Mawi, Knox Kalousiga, Apakuki Nalawa, Nesbitt Hazelman and Nemani Vanua. They all are only judging this category independently," she said.

According to Vulakoro, the nominations closed at 5pm yesterday.

The awards will be held on May 13 at the Grand

Pacific Hotel in Suva.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)