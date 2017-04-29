FPRA guitar nominations

/ Front page / News

TEN nominations have been received by the Fiji Performing Rights Association (FPRA) for the

"Tom Mawi Guitar Award" category for its upcoming awards night next month.

This was revealed by FPRA director Laisa Vulakoro who said the response they received for the category was above expectations.

"We are grateful to our sponsors Tabs Investment for their support and idea behind this new category," she said.

She said the nomination was open to everyone outside the FPRA members as it encouraged people to nominate themselves or someone else who played guitars. "The category is open. People living or who have passed away are also entitled to be nominated as long as the nominations are accompanied by

the individuals work. This

can include songs or videos of their work," she said.

Vulakoro said special judges were selected by FPRA to judge the category.

"The judges are Tom Mawi, Knox Kalousiga, Apakuki Nalawa, Nesbitt Hazelman and Nemani Vanua. They all are only judging this category independently," she said.

According to Vulakoro, the nominations closed at 5pm yesterday.

The awards will be held on May 13 at the Grand

Pacific Hotel in Suva.