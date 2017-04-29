Church clarifies stance

/ Front page / News

THE Methodist Church will not allow itself to be used or manipulated for political gain by any individual or organisation.

In a statement yesterday, the church said its general secretary Reverend Epineri Vakadewavosa met the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama to reiterate the church's political stance.

"The church remains committed to speak in love to amplify the voices of those who feel they are not being heard," the statement said.

"As the church leadership has previously mentioned, they will continue to work with Government and all stakeholders for a peaceful and just society in Fiji."

The church believes the subcommittee of the church that had prepared its submissions to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs on the proposed village bylaws went beyond its terms of reference in their submissions.

The statement said the subcommittee did not include the full members of the committee.

"Senior members of the church were not at the meetings and not consulted on the final draft. This represents a serious breach of church procedure and will be addressed at the next standing committee meeting," the statement said.

"The church leadership will be discussing this matter with the subcommittee."

Mr Vakadewavosa met the Republic of Fiji Military Force land force commander Colonel Onisivoro Covunisaqa on Thursday.

"He (Mr Vakadewavosa) made it clear that that submission is not representative of the views of the church leadership or the standing committee and not reflective of the direction that the Methodist community of faith is trying to head in its lako yani vou (new exodus)," the church statement said.

"The church will maintain its integrity in terms of upholding the values of living in harmony with all people of all faith as protected in the 2013 Constitution."

