Naitasiri youths discuss village bylaws

Alisi Vucago
Saturday, April 29, 2017

YOUTHS from 91 villages in Naitasiri had the opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposed village bylaws yesterday.

Emosi Ragaca of Lutu Village suggested that the village headman should be the head of the decision-making process in regards to the village bylaws.

"I believe the decision making should go to the village headman because he would have both the Government's objectives and the village's objectives in perspective," he said. Naitasiri Youth Council president Ratu Apenisa Qiolevu also clarified doubts in regards to the village bylaws being put forward by the floor.

"The different races living within the boundaries of the village are also governed by the village bylaws and therefore should also attend village meetings," he said.

Sepesa Lutu of Nakorovatu Village also suggested that instead of having houses built five metres away from each other as stated in the bylaws, people needed to take into account the need for privacy.

Other suggestions brought up by the youths at the consultations at the Vunidawa Village hall was the need to improve infrastructure such as road humps and road signs to ensure the road safety of school- children in the village.








