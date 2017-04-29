Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi

/ Front page / News

RATU Vuniyani Navuniuci will be the new Tui Nadi after the formal registration of his position by the iTaukei Lands and Fisheries Commission.

Commission chairman Ratu Vananalagi Vesikula said they had to verify his lineage before formally registering his position as Tui Nadi.

"We have verified that he is of chiefly heritage and have agreed to the submission made by the vanua for him to fill the position,"he said.

"Now the responsibility will be on the vanua for the traditional installation."

Villagers from the Narewa and Sikituru tikina gathered at Narewa Village in Nadi on Thursday to witness the confirmation from the commission that was officiated by Ratu Vananalagi.

Narewa Village headman Samuela Tuidraki said the traditional position had been vacant for about a year.

"We are happy because the new role means our villagers will once again be steered under proper leadership," he said.

Ratu Vuniyani, 62, is the younger brother of the late Tui Nadi Ratu Sailosi Dawai.