Sai, the builder

NOTHING could wipe the smile off Etuate Naulukidi's face as his wife collected her Australian certification in construction at a graduation ceremony in Rakiraki yesterday.

Mr Naulukidi said he was very proud of his wife's achievement.

"When she sets her mind on something, she goes for it and today is a very happy day for our family," he said.

Sainiana Atia was one of the first six women in the country who attained Certificate II in Construction qualifications from the Australia-Pacific Technical College, under the EU-funded Support to the Sugar Industry Program.

"People always say that construction is a man's job but I want to tell them that women can do it too," the 45-year-old mother-of-four said.

"I did a Pathways Skills course with APTC last year and I was picked to do construction and I want to thank APTC and the EU for giving us women this opportunity."

Mrs Atia said she would utilise her knowledge and skills to set up a business with her husband.

She was one of 56 people who graduated at a ceremony held at the Tanoa Rakiraki Hotel yesterday.

The graduates were former Penang sugar mill workers and Rakiraki villagers who depended on the sugar industry for a living.