Fiji Time: 6:13 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Sai, the builder

Felix Chaudhary
Saturday, April 29, 2017

NOTHING could wipe the smile off Etuate Naulukidi's face as his wife collected her Australian certification in construction at a graduation ceremony in Rakiraki yesterday.

Mr Naulukidi said he was very proud of his wife's achievement.

"When she sets her mind on something, she goes for it and today is a very happy day for our family," he said.

Sainiana Atia was one of the first six women in the country who attained Certificate II in Construction qualifications from the Australia-Pacific Technical College, under the EU-funded Support to the Sugar Industry Program.

"People always say that construction is a man's job but I want to tell them that women can do it too," the 45-year-old mother-of-four said.

"I did a Pathways Skills course with APTC last year and I was picked to do construction and I want to thank APTC and the EU for giving us women this opportunity."

Mrs Atia said she would utilise her knowledge and skills to set up a business with her husband.

She was one of 56 people who graduated at a ceremony held at the Tanoa Rakiraki Hotel yesterday.

The graduates were former Penang sugar mill workers and Rakiraki villagers who depended on the sugar industry for a living.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)