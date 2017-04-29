Ex-mill worker graduates

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Certificate II in Skills for Work and Vocational Pathways Graduate Seniana Atia with her youngest son Waisake Rawaidranu and husband Etuate Naucukidi pose for a photo after receiving her certificate from the Australia Pacific Technical College in Rakiraki

WHEN the Fiji Sugar Corporation announced the closure of the Penang mill in the aftermath of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, employees and Rakiraki villagers who relied on the industry for their livelihood felt a sense of doom.

But thanks to the Australia-Pacific Technical College, doors have been opened under the EU-funded Support to the Sugar Industry Program.

Yesterday, Anand Reddy, a former Penang mill worker, graduated with Certificate II in Construction.

He was one of 56 people who received internationally recognised certification.

"I began the course six months ago and in March I managed to get a job as a construction worker at the Tanoa Rakiraki Hotel," the 30-year-old Colasi resident shared.

"Thanks to the EU and APTC, I have a very good job and I am able to support my wife and two young children."

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, EU deputy head of delegation for the Pacific, Corrado Pampaloni said the APTC program was boosting skills and enhancing capacities within the sugar sector.

"The project has brought about impressive results, 1616 have enrolled of which 163 have been women," he said.

"Over 300 leader farmers have attended workshops and the project has delivered training 10 internationally-recognised Australian qualification and 12 short courses and workshops."

The APTC graduates were beneficiaries of a $130 million EU-funded Accompanying Measures for Sugar Protocol program designed to assist the sugar industry prepare for challenges expected when the EU stops buying Fiji sugar under a preferential quota system from October this year.