Father, son still missing

TWO weeks after reporting them missing, the family of John Collin Knowles, 43, and his son Ilisoni Naucumalua, 11, have come to terms with the possibility of never meeting them again.

The family is now making plans for a memorial service in Kulukulu, Sigatoka, next week.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said they had called off the search for the pair earlier in the week.

Mr Knowles' sister, Caroline Naduva, said the family had not heard from police on the status of the search.

"No one has relayed the message to us yet, but that's OK," she said.

"We will continue to search for a few more days. If nothing concrete is confirmed, then we will hold a memorial service for both father and son next week here at Kulukulu."

Ms Naduva said she missed her brother and would always be appreciative of his kind and gentle nature.

"He was a hardworking man and had a fierce love for the sea."

She said Ilisoni's friends would also be present at the service next week.

The father and son left their Kulukulu home to fish on April 15 but were reported missing the next day when they failed to return home.