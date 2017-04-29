Poor OHS data record

/ Front page / News

FIJI lacks records or compiling of data systems to keep track of health and safety issues in workplaces and this needs to be improved, says senior Occupational Health and Safety trainer Pauliasi Nauku.

At the World OHS day celebration in Labasa yesterday, Mr Nauku, a Fiji National University's senior OHS trainer, told guests that keeping data was imperative.

"Fiji lacks this and most organisations don't have a system in place to keep data of incidents and accidents that happen in workplaces," he said.

"This is very important because if we have informed data, we can make informed decisions on safety issues at work.

"It will help us implement preventative strategies and measures when it comes to health and safety of all workers."

Mr Nauku said it was imperative for workers to know who to approach for information on health and safety issues within their workplaces.

"When we prevent accidents at workplaces, we increase production and this is what Government is gearing towards — a productive workforce" he said.

"We also need to have continuous workshops as such because it is important to inform workers about the systems in place, especially when we have only one life to live which we should appreciate."