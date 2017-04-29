Workshop stirs interest

/ Front page / News

QUESTIONS discussed at yesterday's Occupational Health and Safety workshop reflected employees' lack of awareness about their safety and rights as workers.

This was agreed by participants who pleaded with the Ministry of Employment to hold more awareness programs in the North so workers can be on par with regulations.

Sumeet Prasad, a participant, said if a forum as such discussed serious questions, then it reflected the great need to increase awareness at community level. Mr Prasad told the workshop co-ordinators that participants showed interest on OHS issues through queries made.

Divisional labour officer northern Arun Lal told the participants that such awareness programs were possible as long as requests were made to the Ministry of Employment.

Fiji National University's OHS senior trainer Pauliasi Nauku agreed to the need to have awareness programs for workers.

"A lot of questions were asked regarding OHS issues, the systems in place and especially on safety and health issues in organisations in the North," he said.

"Participants asked how to report work incidents and issues or what types of forms to fill, the compensation process and how to apply for this.

"They also asked whether workers are entitled to compensation but basically if we look at the different labour laws like the Employment Relations Promulgation and the Workmen's Compensation, it is all related."

But Mr Nauku said there was indeed a need for awareness among workers so they could understand the labour laws.