Police probe fire, death

+ Enlarge this image A policeman guards the crime scene in which a house was burnt and the occupant died of alleged suicide. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

THE Fiji Police Force is investigating the death of a man who was found dead while his house was engulfed by fire on Thursday night.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro confirmed the incident happened at Kulukulu settlement in Waiqele, outside Labasa Town.

Ms Naisoro said they were working with the NFA to establish the cause of the fire.

"We confirm the report and it is an alleged suicide case but we are still in the process of gathering information as to what led to the circumstances surrounding the incident," she said.

Ms Naisoro said a post-mortem examination would also be conducted."

The deceased, Kamal Deo, who was also known as "Gorilla" in the neighbourhood, lived alone in the house for the past three years.

According to his neighbour Talim Hussein, the incident happened about 11pm after he left Mr Deo after drinking yaqona.

"When I got home after 11pm, he rang my son's phone and said that he wanted to drink some more grog so we told him to come over," he said.

"But after 15 minutes, he didn't come so we called his phone back and there was no response so I told my son to go and check on him.

"When my son arrived at the house, he saw the fire and called me. I alerted the neighbours and we ran to help Mr Deo."

Mr Hussein said it was too late as the house was engulfed in flames and neighbours could not see anything inside the house.

"It was dark in the compound so we used our torches and phones to provide light and that's when we saw his body under the mango tree," he said.

"We alerted police and the fire authority who came over to help. My friend has been staying alone in this house as a caretaker for the past three years after his wife left."