$231k for rural carpentry training

/ Front page / News

THE ministries of iTaukei Affairs and National Disaster Management will continue to equip villagers with skills to build cyclone-proof houses.

Government has allocated $231,000 for this rural carpentry training with the first being held in Cakaudrove.

ITaukei Affairs Ministry permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said the training program was in line with Government's vision to see rural communities build cyclone-proof structures.

Mr Katonitabua said the training would empower villagers to construct houses to withstand the adverse weather caused by climate change. He said the 20 participants in the Naweni area were fortunate to be the first group to benefit from the program.

He described the training as one that would educate rural people the basic knowledge in carpentry.

Mr Katonitabua said the training would address gaps in understanding the national building codes to construct safer and durable structures.

Permanent secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Ministry, Meleti Bainimarama said the training included Government's rural housing plan of a 24x16 house which proved to be cyclone-resistant.

He said such houses were not destroyed during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

He said the training in Naweni covered the Northern Division and had participants from Cakaudrove, Macuata and Bua.

Workshops will be conducted in the Eastern, Western and Central divisions in the coming weeks.