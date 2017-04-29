Fiji Time: 6:13 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$231k for rural carpentry training

Serafina Silaitoga
Saturday, April 29, 2017

THE ministries of iTaukei Affairs and National Disaster Management will continue to equip villagers with skills to build cyclone-proof houses.

Government has allocated $231,000 for this rural carpentry training with the first being held in Cakaudrove.

ITaukei Affairs Ministry permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said the training program was in line with Government's vision to see rural communities build cyclone-proof structures.

Mr Katonitabua said the training would empower villagers to construct houses to withstand the adverse weather caused by climate change. He said the 20 participants in the Naweni area were fortunate to be the first group to benefit from the program.

He described the training as one that would educate rural people the basic knowledge in carpentry.

Mr Katonitabua said the training would address gaps in understanding the national building codes to construct safer and durable structures.

Permanent secretary for Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Ministry, Meleti Bainimarama said the training included Government's rural housing plan of a 24x16 house which proved to be cyclone-resistant.

He said such houses were not destroyed during Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

He said the training in Naweni covered the Northern Division and had participants from Cakaudrove, Macuata and Bua.

Workshops will be conducted in the Eastern, Western and Central divisions in the coming weeks.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)