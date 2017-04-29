Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Disciplinary issues affect teachers' posting

Aqela Susu
Saturday, April 29, 2017

TEACHERS who are charged by police for criminal offences are immediately suspended, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy clarified this in response to a supplementary question by the Opposition in Parliament yesterday.

Opposition parliamentarian Parmod Chand asked Dr Reddy about the ministry's views on head teachers who were being charged for any offence by police.

"Generally, if a teacher is charged by the police then immediately the teacher is suspended," said Dr Reddy, adding this applied to cases that involved the school.

"If there is a domestic matter and does not affect the school, then we will examine the nature of the matter then the teacher can perform until the teacher is found guilty."

Dr Reddy also confirmed that nine head teachers were not being placed in their substantive positions because of disciplinary issues.

However, he said, these teachers were still paid for that substantive position.

"Nine officers have been issued with disciplinary cases."

He said if a teacher was being disciplined by the ministry, it was always better to relocate them to another place because of the emotions in that community or school.

"There have been cases where we had to move a teacher out of that particular school.

"We then wait till the whole process is completed by the Public Services Tribunal."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)