Disciplinary issues affect teachers' posting

TEACHERS who are charged by police for criminal offences are immediately suspended, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Dr Reddy clarified this in response to a supplementary question by the Opposition in Parliament yesterday.

Opposition parliamentarian Parmod Chand asked Dr Reddy about the ministry's views on head teachers who were being charged for any offence by police.

"Generally, if a teacher is charged by the police then immediately the teacher is suspended," said Dr Reddy, adding this applied to cases that involved the school.

"If there is a domestic matter and does not affect the school, then we will examine the nature of the matter then the teacher can perform until the teacher is found guilty."

Dr Reddy also confirmed that nine head teachers were not being placed in their substantive positions because of disciplinary issues.

However, he said, these teachers were still paid for that substantive position.

"Nine officers have been issued with disciplinary cases."

He said if a teacher was being disciplined by the ministry, it was always better to relocate them to another place because of the emotions in that community or school.

"There have been cases where we had to move a teacher out of that particular school.

"We then wait till the whole process is completed by the Public Services Tribunal."