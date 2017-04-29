Fiji Time: 6:15 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Flotsam And Jetsam

Editor
Saturday, April 29, 2017

THERE was a planned power shutdown in a densely populated area in Lautoka recently.

Like a few others, one family also did not know about it.

When the power went off, the mother in the house said, "Sobo, the power sa off tale."

Beachcomber was told that she had to make a call from her mobile phone and found that its battery was dead.

She told her son, "Baba, go next door and ask them to charge my phone."

Her son replied that there was no power in the whole area.

It seems that the power cuts from time to time, planned or unplanned, are really affecting some people.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)