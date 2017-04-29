Flotsam And Jetsam

/ Front page / News

THERE was a planned power shutdown in a densely populated area in Lautoka recently.

Like a few others, one family also did not know about it.

When the power went off, the mother in the house said, "Sobo, the power sa off tale."

Beachcomber was told that she had to make a call from her mobile phone and found that its battery was dead.

She told her son, "Baba, go next door and ask them to charge my phone."

Her son replied that there was no power in the whole area.

It seems that the power cuts from time to time, planned or unplanned, are really affecting some people.