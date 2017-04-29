1.5pc interest on education loan

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum during break at Parliament yesterday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

STUDENTS under the Tertiary Education Loans and Scholarship (TELS) scheme will be levied a maximum 1.5 per cent interest rate on their loans, says the Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum clarified this after he was questioned numerous times in Parliament by Opposition on the condition of the repayment and the burden on students.

"They start paying that loan at the maximum interest rate. for a person who completes it is 1.5 per cent.

"If a person who comes from a low income family, they don't pay any interest," he said yesterday.

"They don't pay that loan as a lump sum. They pay that loan once they start working and a payment arrangement is made.

"It's not for the rest of their life, it's a ridiculous exaggeration."

As the Economy Ministry travels around the country to get people's views on the 2017/2018 budget, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Fijian youths needed to be know about government processes.

"These youths, who constitute 70 per cent of the population, in 30 years time will be the older generation. They will also be, at the same time, the people who drive this country," he said.

"If they from this age are educated and knowledgeable about how the economy works, how the budgetary process works and have a say in it, they will also have the right level of knowledge and exposure to be able to make these decisions themselves when they take up positions in leadership."