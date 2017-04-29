Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

1.5pc interest on education loan

Aqela Susu
Saturday, April 29, 2017

STUDENTS under the Tertiary Education Loans and Scholarship (TELS) scheme will be levied a maximum 1.5 per cent interest rate on their loans, says the Attorney-General and Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum clarified this after he was questioned numerous times in Parliament by Opposition on the condition of the repayment and the burden on students.

"They start paying that loan at the maximum interest rate. for a person who completes it is 1.5 per cent.

"If a person who comes from a low income family, they don't pay any interest," he said yesterday.

"They don't pay that loan as a lump sum. They pay that loan once they start working and a payment arrangement is made.

"It's not for the rest of their life, it's a ridiculous exaggeration."

As the Economy Ministry travels around the country to get people's views on the 2017/2018 budget, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Fijian youths needed to be know about government processes.

"These youths, who constitute 70 per cent of the population, in 30 years time will be the older generation. They will also be, at the same time, the people who drive this country," he said.

"If they from this age are educated and knowledgeable about how the economy works, how the budgetary process works and have a say in it, they will also have the right level of knowledge and exposure to be able to make these decisions themselves when they take up positions in leadership."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)