$0.5m in death benefits

MORE than $500,000 has been paid out by the Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations through the employers to families of 12 people who died in their workplaces.

This was revealed by Line Minister, Jone Usamate to Parliament yesterday after a question by Government parliamentarian, Dr Brij Lal on the number of deaths that have been paid by employers under the recent amendment of the Workmen's Compensation Act.

The Act was amended to increase the quantum for death cases in workplaces from $24,000 to $50,000.

"My ministry has processed and paid out a total of $537,221.92 for 12 death cases under these new amendments. This included seven cases from the private sector and five cases from Government," Mr Usamate said.

He said all cases reported to the ministry were investigated to determine the cause of injuries and deaths.

Mr Usamate said the reports were then submitted to the medical practitioners for their expert opinion and assessment to determine the status of each case.

"On the disposition of cases, my ministry has successfully settled 1246 cases in 2015 that comprised 158 death cases and 1088 injury cases," he said.

"For the year 2016, a total of 1061 cases were settled comprising of 862 injury cases and 199 death cases."

Mr Usamate said his ministry would continue to work closely with employers and other stakeholders to ensure that the health and safety of workers were safeguarded and that workers who got injured or died due to their work were appropriately compensated.