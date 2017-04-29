/ Front page / News

A PETITION by the National Federation Party (NFP) from canegrowers in the Western Division seeking parliamentary intervention to help them achieve a minimum guaranteed price of $100 for a tonne of cane was thrown out by the Parliamentary Business Committee yesterday.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad asked Parliament why he was not allowed to move a petition he had submitted to the Speaker of Parliament as required under Standing Order 37.

The petition was signed by 404 registered canegrowers from Rakiraki to Sigatoka.

Content of the petition cited by this newspaper stated the canegrowers had worked hard to cultivate, harvest and deliver sugar cane to the mills.

They said they did not want handouts like money for cane planting, but a secure and respectable income for their hard work.

Cane growers are calling for a minimum guaranteed price of $100 per tonne because this would be an incentive for them to increase their production.

Prof Prasad told Parliament the petition that concerned the livelihood and future before the start of the crushing season for the cane growers does not violate any provisions of the Constitution nor the Parliamentary Standing Orders.

"No aspect of it clashes with Bill No. 19 and 20. Bills 19 and 20 before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs do not address the issue of implementing a minimum guaranteed cane price. It is all about amending the Sugar Industry Act," he said.

"Neither has the issue been raised and voted upon in any motion, previous petition or question that was asked in the last six months."

Prof Prasad also informed the Speaker that her rulings of July 8, 2015, and March 23, 2017, made it extremely clear why petitions were important.

"Denial of a petition, more so, if it complies with Standing Order 37 is a breach of the Constitution."

Prof Prasad said in any case, Government under Standing Order 37 had the right to reply to the petition and also vote either for or against it.

"Any delay in determining the future of the petition (when there is no need to since it conforms to every provision required for acceptance and moving of a petition), will deny the cane growers who signed the petition their right to be heard by Parliament and constitute a breach of Section 72 (b) of the Constitution," he said.

Speaker to Parliament, Dr Jiko Luveni said her decision was on the basis that the Parliament in its March 23 sitting debated a motion moved by Opposition Member, Prem Singh where a petition related to the sugar industry was moved to be referred to the relevant Standing Committee.

"The motion discussed the grievances of the sugarcane growers including concerns on cane prices which are the subject of the petition I received this week," Dr Luveni said.

"My review is that it was adequately covered in that early petition in March. The inadmissibility of your petition was really on the subject of the petition being discussed in the sitting previously and therefore cannot be brought back to Parliament after six months. "Therefore under Standing Orders (66) (1), I am not allowing this matter to be brought before Parliament again."