Media freedom ranking

FIJI has been ranked 67 in the world in terms of press freedom, according to a recent report published by Reporters Without Borders, the world's biggest NGO specialising in the defence of media freedom.

In the report, Fiji has been ranked the lowest Pacific Island country compared with Samoa, Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

However, Fiji and these three Pacific Island countries are all ranked higher than the US, Britain and France. This is an improvement from their standing of 80th place last year.

The report showed New Zealand and Australia make the top 20, ranked 13 and 19 respectively.

The report stated the adoption of the 2013 Constitution and the 2014 General Election had a positive impact on access to information for Fiji.