Fiji Time: 6:14 PM on Saturday 29 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Media freedom ranking

Aqela Susu
Saturday, April 29, 2017

FIJI has been ranked 67 in the world in terms of press freedom, according to a recent report published by Reporters Without Borders, the world's biggest NGO specialising in the defence of media freedom.

In the report, Fiji has been ranked the lowest Pacific Island country compared with Samoa, Tonga and Papua New Guinea.

However, Fiji and these three Pacific Island countries are all ranked higher than the US, Britain and France. This is an improvement from their standing of 80th place last year.

The report showed New Zealand and Australia make the top 20, ranked 13 and 19 respectively.

The report stated the adoption of the 2013 Constitution and the 2014 General Election had a positive impact on access to information for Fiji.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Officers complain
  2. Thrown out
  3. Media freedom ranking
  4. Ratu Vuniyani is Tui Nadi
  5. Ex-mill worker graduates
  6. Sai, the builder
  7. 1.5pc interest on education loan
  8. Father, son still missing
  9. Police probe fire, death
  10. Health support

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  7. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)
  9. Biman 'removed' Friday (28 Apr)
  10. A mother's sacrifice Monday (24 Apr)