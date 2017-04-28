Rewa Rugby supports 7s franchise motion

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:07PM THE Rewa Rugby Union has shown its support for former Rio Olympics gold medal winning Fiji 7s coach Ben Ryan's motion of a rugby franchise.

Ryan earlier suggested it was about time they made the most of the Fiji 7s team's status as the most marketable team in the world.

"What we must remember is the massive brand Fiji 7s is. It is iconic. We play 7s like no other team," Ryan had said.

Rewa Rugby president Ro Vilive Tuisawau said they supported the idea made by Ryan because it would mostly benefit the local provincial players.

"We have already submitted the resolution to FRU and we would like FRU to support Ben Ryan's franchise proposal in principle pending further details from Ben Ryan," Ro Tuisawau said.

He said this would ensure that players would be getting the same sort of professional payments right here in Fiji.