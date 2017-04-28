Fiji Time: 4:43 PM on Friday 28 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rural carpenters enhance skills

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, April 28, 2017

Update: 4:30PM RURAL carpenters from around Vanua Levu are attending a week-long carpentry training program at Naweni, Cakaudrove to enhance their skills.

In his address to the participants at the launch, Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said the program was in line with Government's vision to see rural communities build structures that were able to withstand cyclonic conditions and other extreme weather events.

He said the 20 participants were fortunate to be the first group to benefit and that the program would roll out in the other locations around Fiji.

Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management permanent secretary Meleti Bainimarama said the practical for the training involved the construction of one house with the use of Government's Rural Housing 24x16 house plan, which had proved cyclone-resistant during Tropical Cyclone Winston.

The training will also qualify participants to construct houses under Government's Rural Housing Assistance Scheme.

Three more training will be conducted each in the Eastern, Western, and Central divisions in the coming weeks.

Government has provided $231,000 to the ministry for the training of rural carpenters in the current financial year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65730.6383
JPY 54.283651.2836
GBP 0.37250.3645
EUR 0.44340.4314
NZD 0.70770.6747
AUD 0.64900.6240
USD 0.48450.4675

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 28th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Mystery chests
  2. Biman 'removed'
  3. Call to reopen case
  4. PM turns 63
  5. House Speaker assures fairness
  6. Uate helps teams
  7. RBF 'bore cost of special $7 note, 50c coin'
  8. Fiji holds talks to secure 'safe haven'
  9. College to offer care course
  10. Debate over NFU agenda

Top Stories this Week

  1. Luveni: Drug shortage not urgent Tuesday (25 Apr)
  2. Salaries reduced Thursday (27 Apr)
  3. Nominate while you can Saturday (22 Apr)
  4. PM upsets church Tuesday (25 Apr)
  5. Another version of history A tribute to the contribution of Fiji Nepalis Sunday (23 Apr)
  6. Mystery chests Friday (28 Apr)
  7. Villagers defy State sacking Thursday (27 Apr)
  8. Cokes17: ACS ends purple reign Saturday (22 Apr)
  9. Hard work never fails Thursday (27 Apr)
  10. Her dream a reality Tuesday (25 Apr)