Rural carpenters enhance skills

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Participants from around Vanua Levu during a practical session for the Rural Carpenters Training held in Naweni, Cakaudrove. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:30PM RURAL carpenters from around Vanua Levu are attending a week-long carpentry training program at Naweni, Cakaudrove to enhance their skills.

In his address to the participants at the launch, Ministry of iTaukei Affairs permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said the program was in line with Government's vision to see rural communities build structures that were able to withstand cyclonic conditions and other extreme weather events.

He said the 20 participants were fortunate to be the first group to benefit and that the program would roll out in the other locations around Fiji.

Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management permanent secretary Meleti Bainimarama said the practical for the training involved the construction of one house with the use of Government's Rural Housing 24x16 house plan, which had proved cyclone-resistant during Tropical Cyclone Winston.

The training will also qualify participants to construct houses under Government's Rural Housing Assistance Scheme.

Three more training will be conducted each in the Eastern, Western, and Central divisions in the coming weeks.

Government has provided $231,000 to the ministry for the training of rural carpenters in the current financial year.