Pursue studies alongside sports: Minister

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, April 28, 2017

Update: 4:24PM SPORTS Minister Laisenia Tuitubou is encouraging students to focus their energy in pursuing and attaining academic qualifications.

He made this statement in reference to what was previously raised by the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) Joseph Rodan who had raised the issue of the importance of sporting personalities attaining academic qualifications.

He said the qualifications could sustain them (sporting personalities) for the rest of their lives after their sporting careers.

"Because to me, that's the way it should be. You don't just use the athletes for the sake of using them. And I think that is not fair on the athletes because all they do is train, train, train when their days are over, that's it...bye bye and I think that is not being responsible," Rodan said.

On the same note, Tuitubou said students should excel in both.

"That is a good advice as we know now that sports have become very professional but firstly, there should be more efforts given to academic achievements rather than sports," Tuitubou said.








