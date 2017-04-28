Tourism Fiji appoints Aussie-based regional manager

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tourism Fiji's new regional manager Hal Caldwell who will be be based in Australia. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:16PM TOURISM Fiji has appointed a new regional manager Australia.

Marketing and branding expert Hal Caldwell has been given the new role after successful stints in the Asia Pacific region and the United Kingdom.

According to Tourism Fiji, Mr Caldwell will manage Tourism Fiji's Australian consumer marketing activities while working in close consultation with Tourism Fiji's Trade Partnerships manager, Jason Sacriz, who started work with the tourism body earlier this year.

Tourism Fiji CEO Matthew Stoeckel said Mr Caldwell's appointment marked an exciting new era in Tourism Fiji's Australian market operations.

"As we build on our team of experts in Australia - the single largest source market for Fiji tourism - we're confident Hal will assist us in continuing to drive growth from Australia, and enhancing Fiji's reputation as an ideal holiday destination," Mr Stoeckel said.